Emily Hawryschuk Selected 13th in Athletes Unlimited Draft

Syracuse women's lacrosse star Emily Hawryschuk was selected 13th overall in the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse Draft on Tuesday. She was one of only 15 players selected in the draft and the only former Orange player. Hawryschuk leaves Syracuse as the programs all-time leading goal scorer with 272, breaking current head coach Kayla Treanor's record of 260. She was also a Second Team All-American following her 2022 season that helped Syracuse reach the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals and finish ranked sixth in the nation.

What exactly is Athletes Unlimited? It is a women's professional sports organization that has leagues in basketball, volleyball, lacrosse and softball. It does things a bit differently, however. Teams are fluid, often changing on a weekly basis. Players collect points based on individual and team performance. Here is more form their website.

"Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse plays a short form, fast paced format consisting of eight-minute quarters, 10v10 gameplay and a 60-second shot clock all housed on an 90yd x 60yd playing field. Play will begin with draws at the beginning of each quarter as well as after every goal.

"The top four players become captains each week and draft their teams from scratch for following week’s games. In our scoring system, every player can lose or win points during every game. Athletes score points as individuals and as a team to win MVP titles and cash bonuses."

