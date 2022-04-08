Skip to main content

Emma Tyrrell Will Miss the Remainder of the Season After Sustaining Injury in Practice

Syracuse women’s lacrosse will be without one of its top players moving forward.

Syracuse junior Emma Tyrrell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a lower body injury suffered in practice earlier this week, Syracuse Athletics announced on Friday. The Orange faces No. 1 North Carolina in the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Tyrrell started all 12 games for Syracuse this season. She leads the team in assists (20), is third in goals (30), third in points (50) and second in draw controls (64). Tyrrell was named a midseason All American by Inside Lacrosse. She is the latest injury the Orange women’s lacrosse program has dealt with over the last two seasons. Prior to the start of the season, it was announced that Emma Ward would miss the entire 2022 campaign due to an injury. Last year, the Orange dealt with losses to star players Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward were two of the players that stepped up in the absence of Hawryschuk and Carney. Now Hawryschuk and Carney will have to step up in the absence of Tyrrell and Ward.

Syracuse still has a loaded offensive roster and one that should still contend for a National Championship. Despite the two key injuries last season, the Orange advanced all the way to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College.

Syracuse is currently 10-2 on the season and undefeated in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Orange is ranked fourth in the country behind North Carolina, Boston College and Northwestern.

