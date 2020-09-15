SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Five-Star Carter Kempney Commits to Syracuse

Samantha Croston

Syracuse has picked up a two-way midfielder in Carter Kempney. Kempney goes to Carthage Senior High School and plays for Orange Crush Lacrosse. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Kempney was rated as a five star recruit by Inside Lacrosse, a rarity and definite honor. On their site, Kempney's abilities are praised:

"Kempney does a plethora of things at an exceptionally high level. He hammers it from the outside with authority, makes difference-making plays in the middle of the field and can play tough, physical defense to start transition opportunities.“

This and more can be expected from Kempney when he steps foot on Syracuse's campus. Kempney was drawn to Syracuse University because of the Carrier Dome, as well as the buildings which he thinks has an aesthetic appeal. 

Outside of that, Kempney has another factor that was always pulling him towards Syracuse: his sisters. Kempney has two older sisters, and they both attended Syracuse University and played on the Syracuse Women's Lacrosse team. 

Kailah Kempney, Carter's oldest sister, who graduated in 2015, played attack at Syracuse and is still Syracuse's all time leader in draw controls with 253.  

Braelie Kempney is currently a junior at Syracuse, and she also does the draw and plays midfield. 

Kempney said his family lineage was one of the major reasons why he wanted to come play for Syracuse. 

"They [his family] want me at Cuse because that's all they've ever known," Kempney said. 

Because of ties that his sisters had, Kempney was also lucky enough to meet some of the players on the team. He said this meeting also swayed his decision.

"The team is just awesome, you can joke around with them," Kempney said. "They're automatically my friends." 

Kempney says that one of his biggest strengths is his downhill dodging, which will allow him to open up plays on the offensive end, or take the ball straight to the cage. 

Comments

Lacrosse

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 1 Recruit Joey Spallina Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse reels in the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Spallina hails from Long Island, NY

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Picks up First Commit in Class of 2022: Meghan Rode

The lefty attacker hails from Long Island and plays travel for Long Island Liberty Lacrosse 2022

Samantha Croston

No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2022 Joey Spallina Will Make Decision Tonight: Syracuse in Top 5

Joey Spallina will choose where to spend the next 4 years tonight . at Mount Sinai High school

Samantha Croston

'We Shot Ourselves in the Foot': Dino Babers Recaps Syracuse Loss to UNC

Opening the 2020 college football season on the road against twenty-one point favorite North Carolina would brace any fan-base for convincing defeat. But three quarters in, this was anybody’s game. Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers on the loss: "We shot ourselves in the foot."

Jacob Payne

by

captADKer

Syracuse Adds Oronde Gadsden to 2021 Class

The Orange has picked up a commitment another highly touted wide receiver.

All Orange Staff

Syracuse Women’s Basketball Newest Additions

A combined 12 new players have been recruited to play for Syracuse for the upcoming seasons.

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Welcomes Class of 2022 Commit Vinnie Trujillo

Trujillo is a defensive midfielder who plays for the Annapolis Hawks and hails from Washington D.C.

Samantha Croston

Peel It Back Podcast: Episode 1

Listen to Tawny Davis and Maya Lockett talk about everything to do with Syracuse sports

Tawny Davis

Jonathan on Syracuse Defense: 'We Just Need to Finish the Game'

Jonathan says the Syracuse defense needs to "finish the game."

All Orange Staff

Missed Opportunities Cost Syracuse at North Carolina

Missed opportunities cost the Orange in season opening upset bid.

Jacob Payne