Five-Star Carter Kempney Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse has picked up a two-way midfielder in Carter Kempney. Kempney goes to Carthage Senior High School and plays for Orange Crush Lacrosse.

Kempney was rated as a five star recruit by Inside Lacrosse, a rarity and definite honor. On their site, Kempney's abilities are praised:

"Kempney does a plethora of things at an exceptionally high level. He hammers it from the outside with authority, makes difference-making plays in the middle of the field and can play tough, physical defense to start transition opportunities.“

This and more can be expected from Kempney when he steps foot on Syracuse's campus. Kempney was drawn to Syracuse University because of the Carrier Dome, as well as the buildings which he thinks has an aesthetic appeal.

Outside of that, Kempney has another factor that was always pulling him towards Syracuse: his sisters. Kempney has two older sisters, and they both attended Syracuse University and played on the Syracuse Women's Lacrosse team.

Kailah Kempney, Carter's oldest sister, who graduated in 2015, played attack at Syracuse and is still Syracuse's all time leader in draw controls with 253.

Braelie Kempney is currently a junior at Syracuse, and she also does the draw and plays midfield.

Kempney said his family lineage was one of the major reasons why he wanted to come play for Syracuse.

"They [his family] want me at Cuse because that's all they've ever known," Kempney said.

Because of ties that his sisters had, Kempney was also lucky enough to meet some of the players on the team. He said this meeting also swayed his decision.

"The team is just awesome, you can joke around with them," Kempney said. "They're automatically my friends."

Kempney says that one of his biggest strengths is his downhill dodging, which will allow him to open up plays on the offensive end, or take the ball straight to the cage.