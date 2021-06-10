Five Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Players Named All-Americans

Following a strong 2020-21 campaign that saw Syracuse women's lacrosse advance to the National Championship game, five Orange players were named All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA). The five selections were the most in program history and tied for the most in country. They were as follows:

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Sarah Cooper: First Team IWLCA All-American

Meaghan Tyrrell: First Team IWLCA All-American

Megan Carney: Second Team IWLCA All-American

Asa Goldstock: Third Team IWLCA All-American

Ella Simkins: Third Team IWLCA All-American

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

More from Syracuse Athletics:

Cooper led the Orange and ranked second in the ACC in ground balls per game (2.29). She recorded career highs in ground balls (48) and tied her career-best with 33 caused turnovers. Cooper earned All-ACC First Team honors and was one of 25 candidates for the Tewaaraton Award.



Tyrrell was one of the top scorers in the nation in 2021. She ranked third in the final NCAA statistics in points (112), seventh in goals (68) and 10th in assists (44). Tyrrell, who earned first-team All-ACC accolades, is just the fourth Syracuse player to record 100 points in a season. Her 112 points tie for third on the school's single-season record list, while her 68 goals rank eighth. In addition, her 44 assists are the fourth-most by a member of the Orange.



Carney played in just 13 games due to a season-ending knee injury but still posted career highs in points (69) and goals (49). The first-team All-ACC honoree scored four or more goals in seven games this season, including a career-high seven goals against Louisville. She recorded her 100th career goal on April 22.



Goldstock ends her career as Syracuse's all-time leader in saves with 663. She ranked ninth in the nation in saves (151) and 12th in goals-against average (9.86) in 2021. Goldstock earned US Lacrosse, IWLCA and ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors after making 11 saves against then No. 5 Stony Brook. It marked one of five games in which she reached double figures in saves. Goldstock earned a spot on the NCAA and ACC All-Tournament Teams as well as the All-ACC Second Team.



Simkins recorded career highs in draw controls (88), ground balls (43) and caused turnovers (35) in 2021. She led the team and ranked second in the ACC in caused turnovers per game (1.67). Simkins was also first on the team in draw controls and third in ground balls. The All-ACC Second Team selection helped the Orange hold its opponents to less than 10 goals 10 times and rank 15th in the final NCAA statistics in scoring defense.