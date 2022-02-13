Three Hat Tricks Seal Impressive Win for Orange

At one point, Binghamton scored its third goal on the day, but then Syracuse went on to score 8 unanswered. It didn’t stop there.

The Orange won 23-6 to cap off a really impressive first weekend for Kayla Treanor.

As per usual, the stars came out tonight for Syracuse. Meaghan Tyrrell continued her goal-scoring run, scoring five goals and assisting three. She has 11 on the season, and is showing that she’s going to be a top tier offensive player in the country.

But one important piece that shined for the Orange today was Megan Carney. She had four goals and an assist, and some incredible celebrations to go along with them. Coach Treanor said she’s so happy to see her playing again, and at such a high level.

“She was four for four shooting. She’s been awesome. She's such a great leader out there. I’m really happy for her and she should be proud of the way she played,” Treanor said.

Carney tore her ACL in 2021, and is finally back on the field. They eased her into things during the Stanford game, bringing her off the bench, but she got the start against Binghamton and proved why she’s so important. Treanor said her star Senior has just been raring to get back and help in any way she can.

“She wants to learn, she’s willing to learn. She’s not focused on her individual performance, she’s focused on the team,” Treanor said.

It was an offensive clinic for Syracuse, as 11 different players scored, and that might be the biggest story of the day. In the fourth period, Treanor sat her starters and gave some reserves some burn. Even still, five goals were scored.

“They share the ball very well. We have a lot of great offensive players that are threats. They all stepped up and shot very well today,” Treanor said.

Carney agreed.

“To be that deep and being able to know we have that backup when we need them is nice to know,” Carney said.

Straight up, the Orange were having fun Sunday. They were dancing onto the field out of timeouts, smiling and laughing, and carrying each other on their shoulders on the sideline after a goal. They looked loose out there, and Carney said it translates to the game.

“There’s nobody else I’d rather be out there with. I love these girls, we support each other, and we’re all happy to be out there,” Carney said.

Up next, the Orange will stay at home, as #6 Stony Brook comes to town next Sunday at 4 pm.