Highlights: #9 Syracuse 20 #2 Virginia 10

Syracuse picked up a much needed win by dominating rival Virginia in the Carrier Dome Saturday night. The two teams entered the game tied at 18 in the series with total goals scored even as well. That changed as the Orange used a dominant second half to pull away from the previously unbeaten Cavs. Highlights of Syracuse's big win are in the video at the top of the page.

Brendan Curry had seven points on three goals and four assists to lead Syracuse. He was one of four Orange players with a hat trick on the night. That included highly touted freshman Owen Hiltz, who finished with three goals and two assists for five points. Stephen Rehfuss finished with three goals and three assists.

Syracuse was coming off of a loss to Army in the season opener that had many questioning the Orange. When last season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Syracuse was ranked number one in the nation and looking like a national championship caliber team. With nearly everyone back from that squad, Syracuse was expected to pick up where it left off.

The Orange shot out to a quick 6-1 lead against Army, but the Black Knights dominated from there and topped Syracuse 18-11. With undefeated and rival Virginia, who has been impressive early in the season, coming to the Dome, it was a must win game for Syracuse to get back on track.

Drake Porter got back into form with 13 saves on 23 shots and Syracuse feels much better about itself moving forward.