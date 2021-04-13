How to Watch Syracuse at Albany

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (8-1, 5-1) at Albany (8-4, 5-1)

Location: John Fallon Field (Albany, N.Y.)

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, April 13th.

Television/Stream: AE TV

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 13-0. The most recent meeting was last season, when the Orange dominated Albany 15-3. Only three of the previous 13 meetings were at Albany, but Syracuse has won all three of those matchups.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse lost its best player, Emily Hawryschuk, to a season ending injury in the season opener. Despite that, the Orange has been one of the most dominant teams in the nation. Syracuse started the season 6-0 before falling at top ranked North Carolina. The Orange shot out to a 4-1 lead in that one before North Carolina went on a massive run to put the game out of reach early. Syracuse bounced back with wins over Georgetown and Virginia. The victory over the Cavs came over the weekend, with Syracuse coming back from a four goal second half deficit.

Albany Coming In: Albany has a solid 8-4 record on the season, but is just 1-3 against ranked opponents. The Great Danes are led by Kyla Zapolski, who has a team high 37 goals and is second with 43 points, and Baldwinsville product Katie Pascale, who leads the team with 45 points and 20 assists. Albany has allowed just 18 goals combined in the last three games.