How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (9-1, 5-1) at #15 Louisville (5-7, 1-6)

Location: UOFL Lacrosse Stadium (Louisville, KY)

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, April 16th.

Television/Stream: ACC Network Xtra (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 9-1 including 3-1 at Louisville. The Cardinals lone win came in 2017 when Louisville topped the Orange 9-8. Syracuse has dominated the series otherwise, including a 14-7 victory at Louisville last season. In Syracuse's nine wins, the margin of victory has been less than five only twice.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse lost its best player, Emily Hawryschuk, to a season ending injury in the season opener. Despite that, the Orange has been one of the most dominant teams in the nation. Syracuse started the season 6-0 before falling at top ranked North Carolina. The Orange shot out to a 4-1 lead in that one before North Carolina went on a massive run to put the game out of reach early. Syracuse bounced back with wins over Georgetown, Virginia and Albany.

Louisville Coming In: Louisville has had a very difficult schedule. Of the Cards 12 games, seven were against ranked teams. Six of those seven were top 10 teams. Louisville is just 1-6 in those games. Louisville is led by senior attacker Ally Hall. She has a team high 30 goals and 37 points. Rachel Florek is the Cards goalkeeper. She is allowing 12.16 goals per game with a save percentage of 45%.