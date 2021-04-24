How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia

Matchup: #11 Syracuse (5-4, 1-3) at #5 Virginia (10-3, 2-3)

Location: Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, April 24th.

Television/Stream: ESPN2 (Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 19-18 in one of the most intense and competitive rivalries in the sport. The last game was earlier this season in the Dome, when the Orange dominated 20-10. That large margin of victory is an outlier, however. Six of the previous nine games were decided by one goal.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse started the season with an 18-11 loss to Army despite starting the game up 6-1. The Orange won four straight after that, including an impressive 20-10 victory over Virginia. After starting the season 4-1, Syracuse lost back to back games to Duke and Notre Dame before bouncing back against Albany. The Orange was then blown out by North Carolina, leaving Syracuse needing at least one win in the final two games to remain eligible for the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse's leading goal scorer Chase Scanlan has been suspended indefinitely.

Virginia Coming In: Virginia has won five of its last six games, with the lone loss an overtime setback against Duke. The Cavs are playing some of its best lacrosse of the season. Virginia is led by Connor Shellenberger, who leads the team with 52 points and 29 assists. Payton Comier leads the team with 36 goals.