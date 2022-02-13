How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs Binghamton

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (1-0) vs Binghamton (0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 1:00pm Eastern - Sunday, February 13th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-0. The teams last met two years ago, with the Orange dominating 20-2 in the Dome. Binghamton has been held to five or fewer goals in six of the eight matchups. Syracuse, on the other hand, has scored 20 or more five teams and at least 15 in seven of eight games.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock. The season started on a positive note with a 12-9 win over #13 Stanford.

Binghamton Coming In: This is the season opener for the Bearcats, who finished the 2021 season with a 3-5 record. Binghamton returns five of its top six scorers from last season, including Madison Murphy who was an America East All Rookie selection with 17 goals and five assists. Binghamton will have a new face in goal, however, as its starter from last season (Taylor Passuello) has exhausted her eligibility.

