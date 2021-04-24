How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (11-2, 7-2) vs #4 Boston College (12-1, 8-1)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, April 24th.

Television/Stream: ACC Network Xtra (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Broadcast: Jenna Fink, Samantha Croston

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 15-8, but Boston College has won the last five. That includes a 14-13 victory for the Eagles on Thursday in a back and forth, close contest between two top five teams. Syracuse's 15 wins is the fourth most against any one opponent in program history.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse lost just its second game of the season on Thursday, as the Eagles knocked off the Orange 14-13 on a goal with one minute remaining. Syracuse also lost leading goal scorer Megan Carney to an injury in the game as well. Syracuse still has a lot of talent, however, and will be extra motivated to avenge Thursday's loss.

Boston College Coming In: Boston College has just one loss this season, to top ranked North Carolina. With the win on Thursday, the Eagles moved into second place in the ACC. It will need another win at Syracuse in order to hold on to that spot, as the Orange would own the tiebreaker with a win on Saturday. Boston College is led by attacker Charlotte North, who has 62 goals and 71 points on the season.