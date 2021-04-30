How to Watch Syracuse vs Boston College

Matchup: Syracuse (13-2, 8-2) vs Boston College (13-2, 8-2) - ACC Tournament Semifinals

On the Line: The winner will advance to the ACC Tournament Championship Game.

Location: Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern - Friday, April 30th

Television/Stream: ACC Network (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 16-8, but Boston College has won the last five of the last six. That includes a 16-7 victory for the Orange this past Saturday. Syracuse's 16 wins is the fourth most against any one opponent in program history.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College last Thursday. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles on Saturday, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week.

Boston College Coming In: Boston College has just two losses this season, to top ranked North Carolina and #3 Syracuse. The Orange was able to get revenge on the Eagles on Saturday to earn the two seed in the ACC Tournament. Boston College is led by attacker Charlotte North, who leads the team in goals and points this season. The Eagles beat Virginia in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals to advance to face Syracuse.