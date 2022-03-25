How to Watch Syracuse vs #10 Duke

Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) vs #10 Duke (8-3)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, March 26th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99/105

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 13-7, but Duke won the most recent meeting 15-14 in 2021. The Orange is 4-0 against the Blue Devils at home. The last Carrier Dome matchup was a 9-8 overtime win for Syracuse in 2019. In fact, the last two games in the Dome went into overtime with the Orange pulling out the dramatic victories.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has had one of the most dramatic offseasons in program history. Legendary head coach John Desko retired while former Orange star Gary Gait came over from the women's program. Syracuse is looking to get back to championship contention. The Orange has not made a Final Four in eight years nor a national championship in 12 years. The Orange started the season with a dominant 28-5 win over Holy Cross, but lost three straight all to top 10 opponents including the top two in the nation. The Orange bounced back with wins in two of its last three games.

Duke Coming In: The Blue Devils has one of the most dynamic offenses in the ACC. While Duke is extremely talented, it also has losses against Jacksonville, Penn and Loyola. Sophomore Brennan O'Neill leads the team in points with 42, including a team high 32 goals. Goalie Mike Adler is saving 55.3% of shots against him.

