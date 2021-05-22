How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (15-3) vs #6 Florida (18-2) - NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Tournament Final Four

Location: Soccer Stadium (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, May 22nd

Television/Stream: ESPN3 (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 7-4, including 3-1 in Syracuse. The last meeting was in 2019, when the Orange emerged victorious in a close contest, 14-13.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles to end the regular season, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse topped the Eagles again in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, this time in a 19-17 thriller. The Orange lost to #1 North Carolina twice, including in the ACC Title Game. Syracuse is fresh off of a blowout victory over Loyola in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida Coming In: Florida has just two losses on the season. One was at North Carolina 11-5. The other at Jacksonville 12-11. The Gators have won 15 in a row since the loss to Jacksonville, including a revenge win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Florida beat Jacksonville 17-3. Florida is led by Shannon Kavanagh, who leads the team with 76 goals and 95 points. Brianna Harris leads the team in assists with 43, and is second in points with 90. Grace Haus is second on the team in goals with 62 and third in points with 78. Sarah Reznik is one of the better goalies in the nation, averaging just 5.8 goals per game and with a save percentage of 58.7%.