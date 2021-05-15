How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgetown

Matchup: Syracuse (7-5) vs #5 Georgetown (12-2)

Location: Maryland Stadium (College Park, MD)

Date/Time: Saturday, May 15th at 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Television/Stream: ESPNU Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 17-5. The two played every year from 1995 through 2013, with the Orange dominating the series. Syracuse won the last meeting 9-8 which took place eight years ago. Syracuse has also won six of the last seven matchups.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has had an up and down season. The Orange started the year jumping out to a 6-1 lead over Army in the opener before losing by seven goals. After rebounding with a 20-10 win over Virginia, Syracuse beat Vermont, Stony Brook and Holy Cross before losing to Duke, Notre Dame and North Carolina over the next four games. The Orange did win two of the last three, however, to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. Syracuse is without Chase Scanlan

Georgetown Coming In: Georgetown leads the nation in assists and is the stingiest defense in the nation. The Hoyas allow less than eight goals per game and are second in the nation in man-up defense. TJ Haley leads the team, and the nation, in assists and assists per game (3.62). James Carraway leads the team with 46 goals, 62 points and 30 turnovers. Goalie Owen McElroy leads the nation in save percentage 60.5% and is allowing only 7.97 goals per game. James Reilly is winning over 59% of face-offs.

