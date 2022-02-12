How to Watch #12 Syracuse vs Holy Cross

Matchup: #12 Syracuse (0-0) vs Holy Cross (0-1)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 12:30pm Eastern - Saturday, February 12th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99/105

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 1-0, with the only previous meeting coming last season. That resulted in a 15-6 Orange triumph in the Dome. Last year's meeting was a replacement due to a cancellation stemming from an opponent that was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has had one of the most dramatic offseasons in program history. Legendary head coach John Desko retired while former Orange star Gary Gait came over from the women's program. Syracuse is looking to get back to championship contention. The Orange has not made a Final Four in eight years nor a national championship in 12 years.

Holy Cross Coming In: While this game represents the season opener for Syracuse, it is not for Holy Cross. The Crusaders opened its season last Saturday at Providence, falling 16-9 to the Friars. Junior Jayce Lambert led Holy Cross with three goals and one assist in the loss. Holy Cross was just 2-4 last season with wins over Sacred Heart and Lafayette, and losses to Colgate, Boston, Syracuse and Army.

