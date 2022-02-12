Skip to main content

How to Watch #12 Syracuse vs Holy Cross

Television, live stream, series history and more as the Orange hosts the Crusaders.

Matchup: #12 Syracuse (0-0) vs Holy Cross (0-1)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 12:30pm Eastern - Saturday, February 12th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99/105

Live Stats: LINK

Read More

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 1-0, with the only previous meeting coming last season. That resulted in a 15-6 Orange triumph in the Dome. Last year's meeting was a replacement due to a cancellation stemming from an opponent that was in COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has had one of the most dramatic offseasons in program history. Legendary head coach John Desko retired while former Orange star Gary Gait came over from the women's program. Syracuse is looking to get back to championship contention. The Orange has not made a Final Four in eight years nor a national championship in 12 years. 

Holy Cross Coming In: While this game represents the season opener for Syracuse, it is not for Holy Cross. The Crusaders opened its season last Saturday at Providence, falling 16-9 to the Friars. Junior Jayce Lambert led Holy Cross with three goals and one assist in the loss. Holy Cross was just 2-4 last season with wins over Sacred Heart and Lafayette, and losses to Colgate, Boston, Syracuse and Army. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Seebold
Lacrosse

How to Watch #12 Syracuse vs Holy Cross

18 minutes ago
SU_Track_VT_Invite_Day1_220114_23
Track & Field

Syracuse Wraps Up Day 1 at Boston and Clemson

9 hours ago
Tyrrell 1
Lacrosse

Photo Gallery: #3 Syracuse 12 #13 Stanford 9

10 hours ago
Hawryschuk 1
Lacrosse

Sisterly Love Gets it Done for the Orange in Season Opener

10 hours ago
Buddy VT
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech

19 hours ago
Treanor 2
Lacrosse

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Taking Things One Game at a Time

21 hours ago
Edwards
Basketball

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 34: Breaking Down Jesse Edwards Loss

Feb 11, 2022
Hawryschuk
Lacrosse

How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #13 Stanford

Feb 10, 2022