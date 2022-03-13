How to Watch Syracuse at Johns Hopkins

Matchup: Syracuse (2-3) at Johns Hopkins (3-3)

Location: Homewood Field (Baltimore, MD)

Time: 4:00pm Eastern - Sunday, March 13th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: TK99/105

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse and Johns Hopkins is one of the most storied rivalries in the sport. Hopkins leads the series 30-28-1. Syracuse has won six of the last nine, including a 25-9 win in the last meeting which took place in 2020 as the rivals did not play each other last season. The Blue Jays are 18-11 against the Orange on its home field.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has had one of the most dramatic offseasons in program history. Legendary head coach John Desko retired while former Orange star Gary Gait came over from the women's program. Syracuse is looking to get back to championship contention. The Orange has not made a Final Four in eight years nor a national championship in 12 years. The Orange started the season with a dominant 28-5 win over Holy Cross, but lost three straight all to top 10 opponents including the top two in the nation. The Orange bounced back with a win over Hobart in its most recent outing.

Johns Hopkins Coming In: Hopkins comes in on a two game losing streak after starting the season 3-1. The Blue Jays were blown out by North Carolina and Virginia, two of the best teams in the country. Hopkins is led by senior Joey Epstein, who leads the team with 14 goals and 19 points. Goalkeeper Josh Kirson is saving 48.5% of shots against him.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF