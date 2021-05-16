How to Watch Syracuse vs Loyola

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (14-3) vs Loyola (12-2) - NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, May 16th

Television/Stream: ESPN3 (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 15-6. The Orange enjoys an 8-3 edge in the Dome. The two teams met earlier this season at Loyola, with Syracuse blowing out the Greyhounds 18-6.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles to end the regular season, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse topped the Eagles again in the ACC Tournament Semifinals, this time in a 19-17 thriller. The Orange lost to #1 North Carolina twice, including in the ACC Title Game.

Loyola Coming In: Loyola started the season 0-2, but is currently on a 12 game win streak, including winning the Patriot League Tournament. Senior attacker Livy Rosenzweig leads the team in goals (33), assists (46) and points (79). Goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsson is allowing just 7.94 goals per game and has a 52.5% save percentage.