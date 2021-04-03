How to Watch Syracuse vs North Carolina

Matchup: #2 Syracuse (6-0, 4-0) at #1 North Carolina (10-0, 4-0)

Location: Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC)

Time: 11:00am Eastern - Saturday, April 3rd.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse and North Carolina have met 14 times prior to Saturday's matchup. The series is currently tied at seven wins a piece. The last meeting was in 2019 in Chapel Hill, with the Tar Heels securing an 11-5 victory.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse lost its best player, Emily Hawryschuk, to a season ending injury. Despite that, the Orange has been one of the most dominant teams int he nation. Syracuse has blown out top five teams and cruised to its 6-0 record. Syracuse has one of the stingiest defenses in the nation, led by goalie Asa Goldstock. Despite the loss of Hawryschuk, the Syracuse offense is scoring at a high clip as well.

North Carolina Coming In: As dominant as Syracuse has been this season, no team has been more impressive than the Tar Heels. UNC has won 17 straight games, scored at least 10 goals in 26 straight games, and leads the nation in save percentage, goals allowed per game, scoring margin and turnovers. There is a reason North Carolina was the preseason favorite to win the national championship.