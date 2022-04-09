Skip to main content

How to Watch #4 Syracuse vs #1 North Carolina

Television, live stream, series history and more as the Orange hosts the Tar Heels.

Matchup: #4 Syracuse (10-2, 5-0) vs #1 North Carolina (12-0, 5-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Saturday, April 9th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: North Carolina leads the all-time series 9-7. Syracuse owns a 3-2 edge in the Carrier Dome. In the most recent meeting, last May, the Tar Heels won 9-4. 

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. They will need to step in place of injured stars Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock. The season started on a positive note with four straight wins, three against ranked opponents. The Orange suffered setbacks at Northwestern and at Duke, but has won four in a row and six of the last seven.

North Carolina Coming In: The Tar Heels remain undefeated and knocked off defending National Champion Boston College in Chestnut Hill a couple weeks ago. UNC averaged over 18 goals per game while allowing less than nine. Jamie Ortega leads the team with 41 goals and 65 points. Caitlyn Wurzburge has a team high 26 assists. Taylor Moreno is perhaps the best goalie in the country, and has a save percentage of 47.4%. 

