How to Watch Syracuse vs North Carolina

Two of the top teams in the nation will square off for the ACC Tournament Title.

Matchup: Syracuse (14-2, 8-2) vs North Carolina (17-0, 9-0) - ACC Tournament Final

On the Line: The winner will win the ACC Tournament Championship.

Location: Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, May 2nd

Television/Stream: ACC Network (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse and North Carolina have met 15 times prior to Sunday's matchup. UNC leads the series 8-7 after a 17-6 win earlier this season. The Orange jumped out to a 4-1 lead in that one before North Carolina scored 10 straight to put the game away. The two met in 2019 in Chapel Hill as well, with the Tar Heels securing an 11-5 victory.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College last Thursday. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles on last Saturday, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week. Syracuse topped the Eagles again on Friday, this time in a 19-17 thriller.

North Carolina Coming In: The Tar Heels have been the best team in the country all season. North Carolina routinely blows out good teams, including a 17-4 win over Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament semifinals. North Carolina has two players with over 90 points on the season in Katie Hoeg and Jamie Ortega.