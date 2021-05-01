How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

Matchup: #8 Syracuse (6-4, 2-3) at #4 Notre Dame (6-3, 2-3)

Location: Arlotta Family Lacrosse Stadium (South Bend, IN)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, May 1st.

Television/Stream: ESPNU Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 10-6. However, Notre Dame has controlled things recently. The Irish has won five of the last seven including two in a row. Earlier this season, Notre Dame blew out Syracuse 18-11 in the Dome despite the Orange jumping out to a 5-2 first quarter lead.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has drama surrounding its program. Leading goal scorer Chase Scanlan was suspended indefinitely prior to the win over Virginia due to an incident following the loss to North Carolina. It was later reported that it was a domestic incident that Syracuse Police are investigating. Scanlan was reinstated this past week, and the rest of the players threatened to walk out if he was allowed to return to practice. Scanlan did not travel with the team to South Bend. Syracuse's win over Virginia last week likely solidified its NCAA Tournament status, but a win over Notre Dame would certainly help that cause.

Notre Dame Coming In: Notre Dame will be playing with a little desperation themselves having dropped back to back close games against Duke and North Carolina. Pat Kavanaugh leads the team with 49 points and 31 assists. His 18 goals are second on the team behind Will Yorke (20).