How to Watch Syracuse vs Princeton (NCAA Tournament Second Round)

Matchup: #5 Syracuse (14-5) vs Princeton (15-3) - NCAA Tournament Second Round

Location: Sherrard Field (Princeton, NJ)

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Sunday, May 15th.

Television: ESPN+

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM locally

Winner Faces: Winner of Michigan vs. Northwestern

Series History: Princeton owns a 2-1 series lead, with the last meeting coming in 2018. The Tigers beat the Orange 12-11 in overtime in the NCAA Tournament. That represents the one neutral field game between the teams, with each of the other two games taking place at Princeton. Syracuse has never hosted the Tigers.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse bounced back after two straight losses to beat Fairfield 12-11 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Olivia Adams scored five goals to lead the Orange, while Meaghan Tyrrell become the third player in program history to eclipse 100 points in multiple seasons.

Princeton Coming In: Princeton is led by Central New York native Kyla Sears, who starred for Skaneateles in high school. Sears leads the Tigers with 97 points on 67 goals and 30 assists. She scored four goals in Princeton's NCAA Tournament win over UMass. Grace Tauckus is also a capable goal scorer, with 46 tallies on the season. Goalie Sam Fish has been solid all season, saving 47% of shots against her.

