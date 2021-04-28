How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia Tech in ACC Tournament

Matchup: Syracuse (12-2, 8-2) vs Virginia Tech (5-10, 1-8)

Location: Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, April 28th

Television/Stream: ACC Network (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV)

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse has dominated the series with Virginia Tech, holding an 11-1 advantage. That includes a 17-10 win in the Dome earlier this season.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse has dealt with injuries to arguably its two best offensive players in Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney. Both have torn ACLs. Hawryschuk has been out since the season opener, while Carney suffered her injury in the first game against Boston College last Thursday. The Orange has bounced back after each injury, however. Syracuse dominated the Eagles on Saturday, winning 16-7 to avenge a one goal loss the game before. Emma Tyrrell took over for Carney, and scored a career high six goals to earn US Lacrosse Magazine's National Player of the Week.

Virginia Tech Coming In: The Hokies lost five of its final seven regular season games. However, Virginia Tech picked up its biggest win of the season in the regular season finale with a 20-15 upset at Virginia. Tech is led by midfielder Paige Petty, who has scored a team high 41 goals on the season. Senior attacker Sarah Lubnow leads the team with 26 assists and 49 points. Goalie Angie Benson is allowing 12.9 goals per game and has a 37.5 save percentage.