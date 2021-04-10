How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #7 Virginia

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (7-1, 4-1) vs #7 Virginia (10-0, 4-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 11:00am Eastern - Saturday, April 10th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login), Hulu Live, Sling, YouTubeTV

Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 13-12. The two did not play last season as the scheduled game was on the day the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Orange won both matchups in 2019, including a 16-11 victory in the Dome in which Syracuse never trailed.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse lost its best player, Emily Hawryschuk, to a season ending injury. Despite that, the Orange has been one of the most dominant teams in the nation. Syracuse started the season 6-0 before falling at top ranked North Carolina. The Orange shot out to a 4-1 lead in that one before North Carolina went on a massive run to put the game out of reach early. Syracuse bounced back with a 15-10 win at Georgetown on Tuesday.

Virginia Coming In: Virginia started the season 5-0, but has gone 3-3 since. That includes blowout losses to Boston College and Duke, and close defeat against Notre Dame. This is a rough stretch of the Cavs schedule, as it plays #1 North Carolina twice after the matchup with Syracuse. Virginia is led by Lillie Kloak, who leads the team in goals with 26. Senior Taylor Regan leads in assists and points.