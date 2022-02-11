How to Watch #3 Syracuse vs #13 Stanford

Matchup: #3 Syracuse (0-0) vs #13 Stanford (0-0)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Time: 6:00pm Eastern - Friday, February 11th.

Television: ACC Network Xtra

Broadcast: Tim Nolan, Samantha Croston

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: WJPZ 89.1 FM

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 3-1, including 1-0 in the Dome. The last meeting between the two was in 2011, with Stanford knocking off the Orange 11-10.

Syracuse Coming In: Syracuse is coming off of a season on which it advanced to the National Championship game before falling to Boston College. This despite losing multiple stars to injury. Returning are players such as Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell who stepped up when Emily Hawryschuk and Megan Carney went down with season ending injuries. Now Hawryschuk and Carney are back and expectations are high for the Orange. New head coach Kayla Treanor takes over for Gary Gait, hoping to help Syracuse win the program's first national title. The biggest question mark is in goal, where Syracuse has to replace all-time saves leader Asa Goldstock.

Stanford Coming In: Stanford is coming off of an 11-1 2021 season in which it suffered its first loss of the season in the NCAA Tournament. While the Cardinal was undefeated in the regular season, it did not face a single ranked opponent before falling 13-11 to #15 Denver in the NCAA Tournament. Leading goal scorer Ali Baiocco is back as is goalie Kara Rahaim.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF