Important Weekend Ahead For Syracuse Lacrosse

The men's and women's programs will be in action looking to bounce back from tough losses.

Syracuse men's and women's lacrosse are both looking to bounce back from losses this weekend. Here is what is in store for each.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

The third ranked Orange lost at #14 Florida 14-10 on Wednesday. Syracuse fell behind 6-0 and was never able to recover. As slow starts and goaltending continue to be issues, the Orange is looking to get back into the win column on Saturday at Virginia Tech. This will be the fourth time in five games that Syracuse plays on the road but is the lowest opponent in that stretch. The Hokies are 7-3 on the season and are 24th in the IL Women/ILWCA Poll. Virginia Tech has a win over a ranked James Madison squad, but also has two losses to unranked teams (Louisville, Liberty).

The Hokies are led by Sarah Lubnow, Olivia Vergano and Whitney Liebler. Each has more than 30 points on the season, with Vergano leading in goals with 27. Goalie Morgan Berman is saving 41% of the shots against her.

Why is this game important? Syracuse is supposed to be a national championship contender. If the Orange wants to have favorable seeding in the NCAA Tournament, it cannot lose a game like this and continue to accumulate losses on its record. Syracuse needs a bounce back performance here.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech starts at 1:00 p.m. Saturday March 19th and will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra.

MEN'S LACROSSE

For the first time this season, Syracuse has dropped out of the polls after losing four of five. The Orange will look to get back into the win column as it travels to Stony Brook on Saturday. The Sea Wolves are 5-2 on the season with its only losses to the only two ranked teams it has faced (Rutgers, Brown).

Stony Brook is led by Dylan Pallonetti, who leads the team in goals with 19 and points with 30. Kevin Mack is the team leader in assists with 15. Goalie Anthony Palma is saving 51.6% of shots against him.

Why is this game important? Syracuse needs a win. The Orange dominated nearly every facet of the loss at Johns Hopkins, but just hit the pipe too many times as it was unable to take advantage of scoring opportunities too often. As Syracuse tries to navigate a difficult schedule to be at least .500, this is an important game to get.

Syracuse at Stony Brook starts at 3:00 p.m. Saturday March 19th and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF