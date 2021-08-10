Syracuse Alum Kathy Hochul to Become New York’s First Female Governor

Hochul will take over for Andrew Cuomo, who has resigned in the midst of a sexual harassment scandal.

Syracuse alum and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul is set to become the first female Governor of New York in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. Hochul, who has been New York’s Lieutenant Governor since 2015, graduated from Syracuse University in 1980 with a BA in Political Science.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday as pressure mounted following sexual harassment allegations that were substantiated by an independent investigation by the Attorney General’s office. Cuomo’s resignation will be effective 14 days from the announcement, or August 24, 2021.

Hochul released a statement on the allegations on Tuesday, saying, in part, “I believe these brave women” and that Cuomo’s behavior was “repulsive and unlawful.”

During her time at Syracuse, Hochul led a boycott of the student bookstore over high prices. She also successfully lobbied SU to divest from apartheid South Africa.

Hochul has spent time on the Hamburg Town Board, Deputy Erie County Clerk, Erie County Clerk and served as New York’s 26thCongressional Representative in the United States House of Representatives from 2011-2013.

More from her profile on SU’s Maxwell School’s website:

Hochul decided to attend Syracuse University as a political science major in 1976. The Congresswoman was on a trip around the northeast to look at colleges, and as they were spending time in Syracuse her father noted that it seemed like a school "where someone could become a congressperson." The caliber of the education, the extent of the alumni network, the outstanding reputation, and the broad real-world applications all drove her to apply. She was "thrilled" to be accepted.

She entered the university in the Fall of 1976, a presidential year. This was one of the many factors that led her to engage in debates and hone public speaking skills. One of the highlights while at school was an experience as vice-president of student government. According to Hochul, she had never pictured herself as an elected official, but "when opportunities arise you have to seize them; you have to learn to take risks." With Maxwell students, she said, you have the complete package.