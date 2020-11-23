Long Island Native Jordan DeBlasio Commits to Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Team

Jordan DeBlasio is a defender hailing from Mount Sinai, New York who grew up playing for the Yellow Jackets, a well-known and respected club team on Long Island. With the addition of DeBlasio and several other new recruits, the Syracuse Women's lacrosse Class of 2022 jumps to ten.

When DeBlasio was deciding where she wanted to go to school, academics that was something that was very important to her. This was one of the reasons that she ultimately made the decision to commit to Syracuse.

"The business program is very appealing to me because they have a really great program," DeBlasio said.

But it was also the feel of the town, and the support she felt from all who lived there, that drew DeBlasio in.

"The town and everybody in it is always representing Syracuse," DeBlasio said.

As far as what drew her to the Syracuse Women's lacrosse team, a big component was the coaching staff.

"They [the coaches] give such a positive competitive atmosphere, and that's what I'm looking for," DeBlasio said.

DeBlasio is not the first recruit to mention the coaching staff as a major factor in the decision-making process. One of the things I hear the most from recruits about the Syracuse Women's Lacrosse staff is that they allow players to maintain the style they're used to. DeBlasio mentioned this as an asset that sets the staff apart from other college coaches.

"I needed people who understood me and my style of play, not coaches who were going to change that," DeBlasio said.

And what exactly is DeBlasio's style of play?

"I'm very aggressive on defense," DeBlasio said. "I have very good foot skills and stick skills. I could go play offense too because I do like to run the ball up the field and create a fast play if need be."

This style of play makes DeBlasio an asset on a Syracuse Women's Lacrosse team that capitalizes on the speed they have. DeBlasio has the potential to be the type of player that not only has solid play on the defensive end, but can also quickly and effectively transition the ball in between the 30s.

DeBlasio also said there are a few people she wouldn't be here today without. First and foremost: her dad.

"He put his whole heart into the sport like how I have," DeBlasio said. "If it wasn't for him, I really wouldn't be where I am today."

She also said her mom played a major role in the recruiting process.

"She's been a lot of the emotional support," DeBlasio said. "Lacrosse is very competitive and it can be negative at times...she has helped me push through those times.

Lastly, she has her high school coach to thank, Coach Al Bertelone.

"He has pushed me and worked me...he made me who I am today."

DeBlasio is coming off of an ACL injury and is 10 months into her recovery process. She is now fully back on the field and she said it was great to be back and fully playing. In fact, she even says she is better off now, than before she tore her ACL.

"When you get a major injury like that, it means the muscles around that area weren't strong enough," DeBlasio said. "I got to rebuild those muscles that weren't fully developed before I tore my ACL."