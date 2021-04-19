Monday Musings: Syracuse Lacrosse Finds Itself in Similar Situation to Syracuse Basketball

1. Parallels between Syracuse basketball's and lacrosse's season.

Syracuse men's basketball lost a couple of late games that put the season in jeopardy and needed to win the final two games of the regular season in order to make the NCAA Tournament. After three losses in the last four games, Syracuse men's lacrosse needs at least one win in the final two games of the regular season in order to make the NCAA Tournament. The basketball team was able to win those games and then went on a postseason run. Could the lacrosse team do the same? With games at #3 Virginia and at #2 Notre Dame the next two Saturdays, Syracuse needs to in order to avoid what would be a disastrous conclusion to the season. If Syracuse loses both and finishes with a losing record, it would be ineligible for the NCAA Tournament.

2. What a difference a year makes.

When the 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, Syracuse men's lacrosse was 5-0 and ranked number one in the country. A year later Syracuse is 5-4 with two games remaining, both against top three teams on the road. From a team capable of getting back to the Final Four for the first time since 2013, to a team that is in real danger of not making the NCAA Tournament.

3. Showdown between top five teams coming to the Dome.

Syracuse women's lacrosse is 11-1 (7-1) on the season and ranked third in the country. Boston College has the same record and is ranked fifth in the country (will move up to fourth when the new polls come out after sweeping Notre Dame recently). Both teams' only loss came at number one North Carolina. The two Final Four contenders will square off in a two game series in the Dome on Thursday and Saturday with second place in the ACC on the line. It should be two fun games between elite teams. Saturday's game will feature our own Samantha Croston on the ACC Network Xtra broadcast as well.

4. Syracuse football completes first scrimmage.

Syracuse football held its first scrimmage on Saturday. Details from SU were minimal, but here is what we did learn:

1. The offense scored touchdowns on eight of 20 series.

2. Seven of the eight touchdowns were passing. Three were by Tommy DeVito, two by Garrett Shrader, one by JaCobian Morgan and one by Justin Lamson.

3. JaCobian Morgan accounted for the only rushing score.

4. Defensive linemen Josh Black and Caleb Okechuku each recorded two sacks.

5. Dino Babers quote via Cuse.com: "I thought it was good - the kids mixed it up. They were a little rusty out here. It was one of our first times being outside, but it was a nice day -- a beautiful Syracuse day. It was fun to see them mix it up and bang it around a little bit. This was the first real go. We took the super seniors and ran them a little bit. It was really cool to see them run out there and mix it up and kind of show the young guys how to do it. Then we got them out of there and really let the young guys get the experience of going to the ground and playing real football."