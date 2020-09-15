SI.com
No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2022 Joey Spallina Will Make Decision Tonight: Syracuse in Top 5

Samantha Croston

As the number one ranked recruit in the class of 2022, Joey Spallina was sought after by a large number of schools. According to Inside Lacrosse, Spallina has spent the last few weeks visiting schools and building relationships with coaches from a variety of different schools, trying to figure out which one will be the best fit for him. However, it has come time for him to make the decision where he will spend the next four years. Spallina is expected to make the decision tonight at Mount Sinai High School. He has narrowed his list to 5 schools, and Syracuse is one of them.

Inside Lacrosse spoke to Joey on Monday night, where he revealed his top 5 picks. In the interview Spallina said that he hopes to study sports management and analytics.

Spallina put Syracuse in his top 5 because it was one of his dream schools since he was a kid, according to Inside Lacrosse. In the article, he states:

"From the time I started playing lacrosse, my dream was to play at ‘Cuse and wear No. 22 and carry on the tradition there, which I know is a huge part of things up at Syracuse. Also, I like the staff’s experience a lot — in particular, Coach [Pat] March has been awesome with me, he went through their game film with me and mapped out what they see me doing… The campus was great, I loved the vibe around there and that lacrosse matters so much, but also that there’s good basketball and football.”

The other four schools that Spallina has chosen to be in his top 5 are Loyola, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia. 

