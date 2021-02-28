Orange Bounces Back by Taking Down #2 Virginia

The term bounce back is used a lot in sports, but the Orange did just that in their dominating win over third-ranked Virginia Saturday night. After being blown by Army in the season opener, Syracuse returned the favor the #2 Virginia by doubling up the Cavs 20-10.

The Orange attack poured it on UVA and the defense kept its cool, looking like a different unit than in last week's game. Any dominating victory is not complete without the performance from the goalie, and Drake Porter sure did his part. Momentum was in favor of the Orange the whole game and the game felt extremely different than in last week’s loss to Army, physicality, and the overall pace of the game was in control by the Orange. Coach Desko was proud of his team after the win, to say the least.

"Obviously after last week it was great to have a whole team effort, it was just what the doctor ordered," Said Coach Desko.

The love was spread all over the place offensively as nine different Orange players scored tonight. Rehfuss, Dordevic, Curry, and Hiltz lead the way with three goals apiece. At the half, it was a close game with the Orange only leading 9-7 but that would quickly change. The Orange capitalized on their momentum from the first half and never looked back outscoring UVA in the second half 11-3. A lot of offensive momentum that helped attribute to a lot of goals was the face-off wins by Jacob Phaup. Phaup was dominant winning 22/33 face-off attempts that lead to many fast breaks for the Orange.

"I thought Jacob Phaup did an excellent job in the face-offs today," Said Coach Desko.

Hiltz, who is just a freshman, got his first career start and did not disappoint in his debut. Setting screens along with three goals and some pretty passes Hiltz showed he can play and play well. Coach Desko preached about Hiltz's ability to finish and why that makes him so successful. Hiltz went on to praise how the win was a team effort and a statement win.

"We just wanted to prove to everyone that we are one of the top teams in the country," Hiltz said.

With the offensive play so dominant for the Orange the defense was not as pressured as it was last week, but defensively the Orange held their own and played great. Only allowing ten goals in the whole game the Orange defense played physical and fast the full sixty minutes to make things easier on Porter. The second half is where the Orange really dominated only allowing three goals in the whole second half. Porter did Porter things and ended the night with thirteen saves and a beautiful performance in the net.

The Orange look to keep their momentum going next Saturday when Vermont comes into town for a 1PM matchup in the Dome.