Orange Drop ACC Finale To Notre Dame

It was all about the Irish in south bend today as the Fighting Irish defeated the Syracuse Orange Men’s lacrosse team 22-8. What was once a 7-5 score turned into a total disaster for the Orange. All facets of the game, offense, defense, face-off. It was just not the day for the Orange. One might ask was it just not being prepared? The Chase Scanlan incident? Or is Notre Dame just that good? But we’ve seen the Orange take down top five teams this season. Coach Desko did not address any questions about the Scanlan incident during his post-game press conference and attributed the loss to a fall apart.

“I thought we had a really good week of practice…we had the early lead…my hats off to Notre Dame I thought they played really well. Obviously disappointed about the loss,” Said Coach Desko.

As for the defense, the Orange defense has been hurt by injuries but it’s never a good day when your defense lets up twenty-two goals in one game. The Orange had no response for Notre Dame’s star Pat Kavanagh. Kavanagh led the Irish and finished with 10 points, 5 goals, and 5 assists. Aside from that, the Orange were still pummeled with shots from Irish attackmen. The Irish had 31 shots on goal and 63 shots overall.

“It was just a breakdown in the second period… we gave up so many easy goals,” Said Coach Desko.

On Offense, the Orange were not able to generate really anything. In fact, the Orange went scoreless nearly the entire second half. The Orange did not score in the third period and their next goal didn’t come till midway through the fourth. Dordevic and Hiltz led the way with two goals apiece. The Notre Dame defense just got the best out of the Orange today.

The Orange look to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive as they take on Robert Morris at home in the dome this Friday.