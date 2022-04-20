Photo Gallery: Syracuse vs Albany

Syracuse women's lacrosse topped Albany 18-11 in what was a record setting night in the Carrier Dome regular season finale for the Orange. Emily Hawryschuk became the program's all-time leading goal scorer during the victory. Here are pictures from game.

