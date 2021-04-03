Rehfuss, Swart Added to Tewaaraton Award Watch Lists

Syracuse men's and women's lacrosse each had a player added to the applicable Tewaaraton Award Watch list. Stephen Rehfuss from the men's team and Sam Swart from the women's team were both added, Syracuse Athletics announced on Friday. The Tewaaraton Award is given annually to the best player in college lacrosse.

More from press releases from Syracuse Athletics:

STEPHEN REHFUSS

Syracuse's leading-scorer Stephen Rehfuss was added to the Tewaaraton Watch List on Friday afternoon, an award which honors the best player in college lacrosse. Rehfuss joins teammates Brendan Curry, Tucker Dordevic and Jamie Trimboli, who were all named to the first Tewaaraton Award Watch List in March. The four 'Cuse players ties Duke for the national lead.

Rehfuss, one of five captains, leads the Orange in points so far this season, recording 15 goals and 16 assists for a total of 31 points. The All-American attackman averages 2.5 goals and 2.67 assists per game, scoring at least two goals in every game so far this season. He also recorded a season-high six assists against Vermont. He enters Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame 10th in program history with 96 career assists.

SAM SWART

Syracuse women’s lacrosse senior Sam Swart has been added to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. The list of nine additions to the women’s watch list was announced on Friday, April 2 by the Tewaaraton Award Foundation.

Swart has started all six games for the Orange in the midfield. She started the year by scoring eight goals on eight shots. Swart ranks third on the team in goals (16) and fourth in points (17). In addition, she has two ground balls and a caused turnover.

The Coopersburg, Pa. native joins five of her teammates on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. Graduate students Asa Goldstock and Kerry Defliese and juniors Megan Carney, Sarah Cooper and Meaghan Tyrrell were named to the initial list released on March 11.