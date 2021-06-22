Sam Swart is Returning to Syracuse Lacrosse

Senior midfielder Sam Swart announced on Monday that she is returning for her firth season of Syracuse lacrosse. Swart was afforded the extra year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she is taking advantage of that opportunity.

"Growing up I always dreamed about playing lacrosse at Syracuse," Swart said in a statement. "My role model was basketball player Carmelo Anthony. I wore his basketball sneakers, my room is and always was painted orange. I also used to ask my parents for oranges for my birthday as a present because that's how obsessed I was with the idea of going to Syracuse. That dream became a reality - being coached by one of the best players in the world, coach Gait, and the opportunity to play in the infamous Carrier Dome.

"With this being said, I will be returning to Syracuse for my 5th year. Thankfully, I was granted another year of eligibility because Covid-19 cut my junior year short. In addition to playing lacrosse, I will be earning my master's in sports venue and even management in Falk College.

"I would like to thank coach Gait, all of my coaches and the Syracuse support staff for supporting me in achieving my goals and dreams every day. A great coach once said to me, 'Good, better, best, never let it rest, until your good is your better and your better is your best.' I will give Syracuse my best every day. I can't wait to take my 5th year to grow as a person on and off the field. I look forward to winning a National Championship with my 2022 team."

Swart finished the 2021 season with 41 goals and 48 points.