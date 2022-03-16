Skip to main content

Sarah Cooper Named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Syracuse women's lacrosse's star was honored by the conference.

Syracuse star defender Sarah Cooper was named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. She shared the weekly award with Boston College sophomore Sydney Scales. The Co-Offensive Players of the Week were Boston College's Charlotte North and Virginia Tech's Olivia Vergano. 

Cooper helped Syracuse's defensive efforts in the Orange's 17-11 win at #14 Virginia. She recorded two caused turnovers, one ground ball and three draw controls in the victory. 

More from an ACC press release

Cooper anchored a Syracuse defense that held Virginia without a goal for 8:31 in the second quarter as the Orange scored five unanswered goals to pull away for a 17-11 road win over the Cavaliers. The native of Lutherville, Maryland, recorded three draw controls to help Syracuse to a 17-17 split in the draw circle. Virginia entered the game ranked second in the nation in draw controls per game...

Seven ACC women’s lacrosse teams are ranked in the latest Inside Lacrosse Women/IWLCA poll, with the ACC holding each of the top three spots and seven of the top 25. Boston College was the unanimous selection at No. 1 and is followed by North Carolina (2), Syracuse (3), Duke (8), Virginia (14), Notre Dame (16) and Virginia Tech (24). The ACC has the most teams in the poll among all conferences.

