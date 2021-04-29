Syracuse Beats Virginia Tech in the ACC Quarterfinals

It wasn't a surprise that Syracuse beat Virginia Tech tonight, but the score of the win was. Syracuse won this matchup 9-4. The good news, great news actually, is that Syracuse held Virginia Tech to 4 goals. The bad news is they only scored 9.

But let's delve further into the good news first. Four goals is seriously low. Especially in the ACC Tournament, and especially against an ACC team. It does seem as if since Meg Carney has been out, this defense took her loss to heart and have used it as fuel to their fire, because this is some of the best defensive play we have seen all season.

Asa Goldstock had 5 saves and 4 goals against. Cuse had 20 ground balls to Virginia Tech's 12. VT had 24 turnovers and Cuse only had 12. The defense played well all around, and if they can continue to do that, they have a legitimate shot to win this thing.

The bad news: Syracuse did not score as many goals as they are known for. This offense is high-powered and high-scoring. And while the House of Tyrrell prevailed today, Cuse will need more people contributing on the offensive end, especially when they go up against teams like UNC who are...well, UNC. It's enough to just say that at this point, right?

The bottom line of tonight: Cuse did enough to win, and they now move on to the semi-final game that will be played this Friday at 2:30pm on the ACC Network. Syracuse will play the winner of the Boston College vs. Virginia game being played tonight.