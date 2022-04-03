After Slow Start, Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Blows Out Pittsburgh

It was about how you finish for the Orange.

When Kierin Ratliff-Kailbourne beat the buzzer to end the 1st quarter, Pittsburgh ran back to their huddle up 4-2. It was a quarter that was unlucky for Syracuse, as they hit the crossbar and missed multiple good looks to add to the scoreboard. It was also a quarter where they were down on the draw-control.

Whatever was said to them in the huddle in between the first and the second, that’s when things started to change.

Syracuse went on to outscore the Panthers 16-2 and walk away with an 18-6 win. They remain undefeated in the ACC, and for Head Coach, Kayla Treanor, that’s hard to do.

“We made some changes and adjustments, the girls responded, and we were able to pull away with a good ACC win,” Treanor said.





The first thing coach said when she hit the podium tonight was that this was a good win over a good team, which is something she says after every game. Tonight was something a little more special than the rest.

At least for Emily Hawryschuk.

“When we weren’t playing well, I think Emily really stepped up and put the ball in the back of the net when we needed her to,” Treanor said.

In the first quarter, Hawryschuk had a goal and assist to Meaghan Tyrrell. On that assist, it made her the fifth Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse player to ever reach the 300 point milestone.

“She’s a really talented player, and I’m not surprised by that,” Treanor said.



“It feels surreal, but I couldn’t do anything without my teammates. Whether it’s the teammates I had this year or the teammates I had freshman year, it’s all of them and the hard work they put in to get me these opportunities on the field,” Hawryschuk said.

Hawryschuk has seen some of the highest highs and lowest lows of this game during her six years at Syracuse, but she has her mind on one thing, and one thing only.

“I think it’s awesome, but ultimately I just want to win a national championship,” Hawryschuk said,”

Despite their two losses on the season, Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse has far and away been the highest caliber team on campus.

They’ve had some incredible off the field moments to couple with their play on the field. Coach Treanor said it’s a fun time to be a ‘Cuse fan.

“Yeah, it’s amazing. I think what’s so unique about Syracuse is the people. They’re just an amazing group of girls. As the game went through, we didn’t play our best early, but I found myself standing on the sideline talking to Emma (Ward) and Meg (Carney) and was like ‘this is so exciting to watch them play,'" Treanor said.

During the postgame press conference, you could hear Tyrrell whisper “Good job” to Hawryschuk at the podium when the team found out she reached her milestone. It just further drives home that this team is a family. That’s something Treanor said makes them so hard to beat

“I think when they’re really playing together and playing like themselves, they’re pretty unstoppable, so it’s been a blast so far,” Treanor said.

Up next for the Orange, they’ll take on the best team in the nation, North Carolina. The Tarheels are the only undefeated team remaining in Division 1, and hold two wins over Syracuse from last season. Treanor said the girls are hungry to avenge those losses.

“You come to Syracuse to play all the best teams in the country. It’s just a great opportunity,” Treanor said.

First draw in the Dome is Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m.

