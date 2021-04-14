Syracuse Dominates Albany for Third Straight Win

The Orange controlled the game from the start on its way to an easy victory.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney each scored five goals while Emma Ward dished out six assists as Syracuse picked up a convincing 16-6 victory at Albany on Tuesday. Asa Goldstock shut out the Great Danes in the first half as the Orange jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Syracuse cruised in the second half, using a lot of reserves for the rest of the game. The win was Syracuse's third straight, and improved its record to 9-1 on the season. The loss dropped Albany to 8-5.

Tyrrell's five goals were part of her career high tying seven points, while Ward also set a career high with seven points of her own. While midfielder Sam Swart was held without a goal for the first time this season, she did have two assists on the afternoon. Most of Syracuse's better players saw fewer minutes than normal due to the first half domination.

The game started slow and was scoreless through the first eight minutes. Tyrrell started the scoring with 21:22 left in the first half. Syracuse would score seen more goals over the next 10 minutes to take control.

Albany tried to get back in it, scoring five goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half to trim the Orange lead to 12-5. However, Syracuse responded with four straight goals in less than six minutes to put the game away.

Next up for Syracuse is back to back games at Louisville on Friday, April 16th and Sunday, April 18th.