Syracuse Dominates Loyola, Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals

Syracuse used a four goal spurt in less than three minutes of game action and five straight overall in the first half to pull away from Loyola on its way to a 20-8 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Orange advances to face the six-seed Florida Gators with a berth in the Final Four on the line. That game will take place next weekend.

The Tyrrell sisters (Meaghan and Emma) put on a show scoring 11 goals and dishing out six assists for 17 combined points. Meaghan's seven goals set a program record for most goals in an NCAA Tournament game. Sam Swart also had a hat trick and Emma Ward added a pair of goals. Eight different players scored for the Orange.

Syracuse's defense was physical throughout, limiting open opportunities for the Greyhounds and forcing turnovers. Goalkeeper Asa Goldstock made five saves for Syracuse as well.

This was the second meeting between the two teams this season. Syracuse opened the season with an 18-6 win at Loyola. The Greyhounds had won 12 straight coming in, including the Patriot League Championship. The Orange snapped that streak with another dominant performance.

Loyola stayed close early, tying the game at two seven and a half minutes into the game. But Syracuse quickly responded with that five goal streak to give itself some breathing room. Loyola would not get closer than four the rest of the way.

Syracuse earned the three seed in the NCAA Tournament after a stellar regular season. Now Syracuse is just one win away from another trip to the Final Four. Florida stands in its way, however, and is off of an impressive 17-3 win over Jacksonville.