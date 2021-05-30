Syracuse Falls to Boston College in National Championship Game

After a back and forth first half, Boston College scored three straight goals to start the second half and that was enough for the Eagles to win the National Championship over Syracuse 16-10. It was the fourth straight appearance in the title game for Boston College, but first victory in the sport's biggest game.

Syracuse lost star sophomore Emma Tyrrell in the first half after she picked up her second yellow card, and the Orange clearly missed her presence the more the game progressed. Syracuse was up 4-3 when she went out, and was outscored 13-6 the rest of the way. The Orange was called for six cards overall.

The Syracuse defense struggled to stop Boston College's dynamic offensive attack, led by Tewaaraton Award Finalist Charlotte North. North had six goals on the afternoon to set the NCAA's single season record with 102. She was complimented by Jenn Medjid, Belle Smith and Caitlynn Mossman. Goalkeeper Asa Goldstock had just four saves while allowing 16 goals. Emma Ward and Sam Swart led Syracuse with two goals each.

The Orange offense struggled as well despite an advantage on the draw control in the first half. Too many careless turnovers led to Boston College possessions and a one goal Eagles lead at the half.

That continued in the second half as Syracuse did not score until more than 12 minutes after intermission. By that point, it was too little too late as Boston College had complete control. Just a minute and a half later, North scored to push the Eagles lead back to four. B.C. would cruise from there.

The national championship is the first for Boston College, who denied Syracuse from its first. The Orange battled all season without key players, losing star Emily Hawryschuk in the season opener and star Megan Carney in the first game against Boston College. The Orange lost other starters as well this year, and had to play most of the title game without Emma Tyrrell.

Despite overcoming all of that to make the championship game, Syracuse did not have enough in the final game of the season.

Hawryschuk and Carney will both be back next season, and the Orange will, once again, be one of the favorites to win it all.