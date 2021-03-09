Syracuse Men's and Women's Lacrosse Stand Pat in Latest Polls

The Orange has two lacrosse teams among the best in the nation.

Syracuse men's and women's lacrosse both remain among the best in the nation in the latest polls. The men are ranked 6th and 7th in the nation, while the women are 2nd in both polls.

The USILA Poll puts the Orange men seventh, with North Carolina earning the top spot. The Tar Heels are followed by Duke, Maryland, Rutgers, Georgetown and Army. The Inside Lacrosse Poll has Syracuse sixth behind top ranked Duke, North Carolina, Maryland, Rutgers and Georgetown.

The Syracuse women remain ranked number two in the nation in the Inside Lacrosse Poll. North Carolina was ranked number one and has been all season. Northwestern, Notre Dame and Penn State round out the top five.

The Syracuse men started the season slow with a blowout loss at home to Army despite holding an early 6-1 lead. The Orange bounced back with a convincing victory over rival Virginia and then holding on against Vermont. Syracuse is back in action on Saturday against Stony Brook. The game starts at 1:00 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Syracuse women have started anything but slow. The Orange has dominated three straight top 10 opponents in Loyola, Stony Brook and Duke. Syracuse has done so with a dynamic offensive attack despite the loss of superstar Emily Hawryschuk and an elite defense with superb goaltending. Goalie Asa Goldstock may be the best player in the nation regardless of position. Syracuse is next in action against Notre Dame on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.