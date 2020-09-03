SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Lands 2022 Commit Zach Mercado

Samantha Croston

Syracuse University landed their first commit of the 2022 class this Wednesday. Zach Mercado, a rising junior from Austin High School in Texas, proudly shared this announcement. 

Mercado said that while there were other schools that he considered, Syracuse was always the top school on his list. One reason for this is that his travel team, Iron Horse Lacrosse, is led by two former Syracuse Lacrosse legends: Luke Cometti, and Dom Fin, who got elected into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2015. Mercado said that his coaches always spoke about how great their experiences were at the school which drew him to seriously consider it as an option for himself. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

"The coaches [Fin and Cometti] were always talking about the Orange, and how it's the best you can get lacrosse-wise," Mercado said. 

Zach Mercado 3

Outside of his travel coaches, who were influential in his decision-making process, Cometti said there were other aspects of the team that he was drawn to. 

"The type of culture they like to bring...which is working hard every day," Mercado said. "And the pace of play there which is fast all the time...kind of a controlled chaos." 

Outside of the athletics, Mercado was drawn to the academic programs that Syracuse has to offer, and he even narrowed down which program that he would like to be a part of." 

"Definitely the Whitman business program...that's what I want to major in is business...and possibly get my five-year degree, or six-year degree at Whitman." 

Mercado says that some of his biggest strengths are his speed, strength and lacrosse IQ on the defensive end. He can see himself fitting in very nicely with Syracuse's fast style of play.

"They [Syracuse Men's Lacrosse] plays fast and I like to think I'm pretty fast so I can start on the defensive end, pushing in transition and clearing the ball," Mercado said. "And then staying and playing a little bit of offense too...after clearing the ball." 

Mercado said that both he and his parents were thrilled about the commitment. 

"They [his parents] are incredibly proud and they are supporting me the whole way through this," Mercado said. 

Other people who Mercado said were influential during his recruiting process include his high school and travel coaches. 

"I'd just like to give thanks to everyone," Mercado said. 

Comments

Lacrosse

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adrian Autry Excited for Team Despite Pandemic

Despite the pandemic, Adrian Autry know that the team will be ready for this season

Tawny Davis

Chaz Owens, Son of Billy Owens, Joins Syracuse Basketball

The son of a Syracuse basketball legend has joined the Orange program.

All Orange Staff

Jim Boeheim Discusses Passing Of John Thompson

Coach Boeheim joined Get Up! and The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the passing of his dear friend John Thompson.

Steven Shoemaker

Could Syracuse Football Strike in 2020?

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers addresses NBA boycotts, spoke with team about Jacob Blake shooting.

Jacob Payne

by

Talha Rao

Lacrosse College Coaches Contact Date For Class of 2022 Recruits Stays at Sept. 1st Through Covid-19

The Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association voted to keep the first contact date with potential recruits at September 1st this year. How will that decision impact players trying to get recruited during a pandemic?

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Defense Dominates First Training Camp Scrimmage

Syracuse football completed the first scrimmage of training camp with a number of youngsters making plays.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse Assistant Adrian Autry Discusses Incoming Talent

New players will bring the talent and the skill needed after Elijah Hughes departs

Tawny Davis

Cuse Clicks: August 31, 2020

The top Syracuse related stories, articles and videos from around the web.

All Orange Staff

Could Olympic Sports be Affected Should Basketball or Football not have a Season

What can happen if the two biggest sports decided not to have their seasons

Tawny Davis

Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Floyd Little in The Express, Passes Away

One of Hollywood's best loses battle with colon cancer.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker