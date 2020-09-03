Syracuse Lands 2022 Commit Zach Mercado

Syracuse University landed their first commit of the 2022 class this Wednesday. Zach Mercado, a rising junior from Austin High School in Texas, proudly shared this announcement.

Mercado said that while there were other schools that he considered, Syracuse was always the top school on his list. One reason for this is that his travel team, Iron Horse Lacrosse, is led by two former Syracuse Lacrosse legends: Luke Cometti, and Dom Fin, who got elected into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2015. Mercado said that his coaches always spoke about how great their experiences were at the school which drew him to seriously consider it as an option for himself.

"The coaches [Fin and Cometti] were always talking about the Orange, and how it's the best you can get lacrosse-wise," Mercado said.

Outside of his travel coaches, who were influential in his decision-making process, Cometti said there were other aspects of the team that he was drawn to.

"The type of culture they like to bring...which is working hard every day," Mercado said. "And the pace of play there which is fast all the time...kind of a controlled chaos."

Outside of the athletics, Mercado was drawn to the academic programs that Syracuse has to offer, and he even narrowed down which program that he would like to be a part of."

"Definitely the Whitman business program...that's what I want to major in is business...and possibly get my five-year degree, or six-year degree at Whitman."

Mercado says that some of his biggest strengths are his speed, strength and lacrosse IQ on the defensive end. He can see himself fitting in very nicely with Syracuse's fast style of play.

"They [Syracuse Men's Lacrosse] plays fast and I like to think I'm pretty fast so I can start on the defensive end, pushing in transition and clearing the ball," Mercado said. "And then staying and playing a little bit of offense too...after clearing the ball."

Mercado said that both he and his parents were thrilled about the commitment.

"They [his parents] are incredibly proud and they are supporting me the whole way through this," Mercado said.

Other people who Mercado said were influential during his recruiting process include his high school and travel coaches.

"I'd just like to give thanks to everyone," Mercado said.