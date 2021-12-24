Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Syracuse Men's Lacrosse 2022 Schedule

    The first year of the Gary Gait era features a challenging slate of games.
    Author:

    Syracuse men's lacrosse will, once again, face one of the more difficult schedules in collegiate lacrosse. The Orange released its 2022 schedule on Thursday. Here is a look at the schedule. 

    Note: All caps denotes a home game. 

    Saturday, February 12th: HOLY CROSS

    Sunday, February 20th: MARYLAND**

    Saturday, February 26th: at Virginia

    Wednesday, March 2nd: ARMY WEST POINT

    Sunday, March 6th: HOBART

    Sunday, March 13th: at Johns Hopkins

    Saturday, March 19th: at Stony Brook

    Read More

    Saturday, March 26th: DUKE

    Saturday, April 2nd: at Notre Dame

    Thursday, April 7th: at Albany

    Monday, April 11th: CORNELL

    Saturday, April 16th: at North Carolina

    Saturday, April 23rd: VIRGINIA

    Sunday, May 1st: NOTRE DAME

    ** = Roy Simmons Jr. will be inducted into the Ring of Honor while Katie Rowan and Gary Gait will have their jerseys retired. 

    Syracuse will face each of the four teams that comprised the 2021 Final Four, including playing defending National Champion Virginia twice. Maryland, who Syracuse plays in the second game of the season, was the runner up. Virginia's roster features three Preseason All-Americans, while Maryland has five. Syracuse has two Preseason All-Americans in Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic. 

    Syracuse has undergone significant change within its men's lacrosse program during the offseason. Longtime head coach John Desko retired, while Gary Gait was named as his replacement, coming over from the women's program. Gait is looking to bring Syracuse back to national prominence, as the Orange has not made a Final Four in eight years nor a national championship in 12 years. 

    Curry
    Lacrosse

    Syracuse Men's Lacrosse 2022 Schedule

    40 seconds ago
    Emma Tyrrell
    Lacrosse

    Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2022 Schedule

    18 minutes ago
    Kino LIlly
    Basketball

    Ten Things to Know About the Brown Bears, Syracuse Basketball's Next Opponent

    Dec 23, 2021
    Read
    Basketball

    Syracuse Women's Basketball's Game vs Siena Postponed

    Dec 22, 2021
    ACC Logo
    Basketball

    ACC Modifies Game Rescheduling/Forfeiture Policy

    Dec 22, 2021
    Bobby Gavin
    Lacrosse

    Virginia Goalie Transfer Bobby Gavin Commits to Syracuse (Report)

    Dec 22, 2021
    Boeheim Brothers
    Basketball

    Syracuse Men's Basketball Adds Brown to Schedule

    Dec 22, 2021
    Carr
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Siena

    Dec 22, 2021