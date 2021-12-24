Syracuse Men's Lacrosse 2022 Schedule

Syracuse men's lacrosse will, once again, face one of the more difficult schedules in collegiate lacrosse. The Orange released its 2022 schedule on Thursday. Here is a look at the schedule.

Note: All caps denotes a home game.

Saturday, February 12th: HOLY CROSS

Sunday, February 20th: MARYLAND**

Saturday, February 26th: at Virginia

Wednesday, March 2nd: ARMY WEST POINT

Sunday, March 6th: HOBART

Sunday, March 13th: at Johns Hopkins

Saturday, March 19th: at Stony Brook

Saturday, March 26th: DUKE

Saturday, April 2nd: at Notre Dame

Thursday, April 7th: at Albany

Monday, April 11th: CORNELL

Saturday, April 16th: at North Carolina

Saturday, April 23rd: VIRGINIA

Sunday, May 1st: NOTRE DAME

** = Roy Simmons Jr. will be inducted into the Ring of Honor while Katie Rowan and Gary Gait will have their jerseys retired.

Syracuse will face each of the four teams that comprised the 2021 Final Four, including playing defending National Champion Virginia twice. Maryland, who Syracuse plays in the second game of the season, was the runner up. Virginia's roster features three Preseason All-Americans, while Maryland has five. Syracuse has two Preseason All-Americans in Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic.

Syracuse has undergone significant change within its men's lacrosse program during the offseason. Longtime head coach John Desko retired, while Gary Gait was named as his replacement, coming over from the women's program. Gait is looking to bring Syracuse back to national prominence, as the Orange has not made a Final Four in eight years nor a national championship in 12 years.