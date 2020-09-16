SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Commits a 2022 Goalie: Jimmy McCool

Samantha Croston

Jimmy McCool is the first goalie to commit for the class of 2022. McCool hails from Massachusetts and plays for 3D New England. McCool is ranked as a four start recruit by Inside Lacrosse, and the comments in his ratings on the site give reason to believe there is a lot to be excited about. 

Inside Lacrosse described him in the following way: 

"A big, confident netminder out of greater Boston, McCool took home Goalie MVP honors after standing tall above his fellow keepers in the All-Star Game. He's able to get down to stymie low shots in spectacular fashion (including some huge 1-on-1 stops), which was impressive for a kid with such a big frame, and also loved to bait shooters and make them work by cutting down angles. McCool calmly threw his outlets on the mark and just seemed to be someone that defenders love playing in front of, helping himself considerably at Main Stage and proving why he's high up on a lot of recruiting boards." 

I spoke with McCool on the phone on Tuesday, and he said that there were several aspects of Syracuse University that appealed to him. One of these was the academic support.

"They have a set plan for every kid once they get in. What they're going to put them through academically...what tutors they'll have, so I think that was something that definitely drew me in," McCool said. 

McCool also said that he loved the immediate bond he had with the Syracuse Lacrosse team. 

"I think they made it very apparent that once join the Syracuse lacrosse team...you're in it for life," McCool said. "A lot of coaches say we're a family when I mean that's like a real family and kind of, you keep those those relationships you make for life.

When asked about his biggest strength, McCool spoke a lot about his ability to remain calm, which as a goalie, can be a very difficult task.

"I mean I just like to have fun with it. A big thing to have as a goalie is a short memory and I think I never really get caught up," McCool said." Maybe I let a tough one in on a shot that I should've had, but I let it go and I'm right back ready to go for the next shot."

McCool thanks both his family and his travel coaches for their overwhelming support throughout the recruiting process. 

"They [his coaches] took me under their wing and showed me just how far I could go and how much I could really do with lacrosse," McCool said. "I'm so thankful for everything they kind of taught me as both a player and a person."  

 

Comments

Lacrosse

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Meat on the Bone': Syracuse Hungry to Bounce Back against Pitt

Syracuse Orange QB Tommy DeVito and DL Josh Black preview their match-up against the Pitt Panthers.

Jacob Payne

Five-Star Carter Kempney Commits to Syracuse

Kempney is the third of his siblings to play for Syracuse University

Samantha Croston

No. 1 Recruit Joey Spallina Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse reels in the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Spallina hails from Long Island, NY

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Picks up First Commit in Class of 2022: Meghan Rode

The lefty attacker hails from Long Island and plays travel for Long Island Liberty Lacrosse 2022

Samantha Croston

No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2022 Joey Spallina Will Make Decision Tonight: Syracuse in Top 5

Joey Spallina will choose where to spend the next 4 years tonight . at Mount Sinai High school

Samantha Croston

'We Shot Ourselves in the Foot': Dino Babers Recaps Syracuse Loss to UNC

Opening the 2020 college football season on the road against twenty-one point favorite North Carolina would brace any fan-base for convincing defeat. But three quarters in, this was anybody’s game. Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers on the loss: "We shot ourselves in the foot."

Jacob Payne

by

captADKer

Syracuse Adds Oronde Gadsden to 2021 Class

The Orange has picked up a commitment another highly touted wide receiver.

All Orange Staff

Syracuse Women’s Basketball Newest Additions

A combined 12 new players have been recruited to play for Syracuse for the upcoming seasons.

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Welcomes Class of 2022 Commit Vinnie Trujillo

Trujillo is a defensive midfielder who plays for the Annapolis Hawks and hails from Washington D.C.

Samantha Croston

Peel It Back Podcast: Episode 1

Listen to Tawny Davis and Maya Lockett talk about everything to do with Syracuse sports

Tawny Davis