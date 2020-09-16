Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Commits a 2022 Goalie: Jimmy McCool

Jimmy McCool is the first goalie to commit for the class of 2022. McCool hails from Massachusetts and plays for 3D New England. McCool is ranked as a four start recruit by Inside Lacrosse, and the comments in his ratings on the site give reason to believe there is a lot to be excited about.

Inside Lacrosse described him in the following way:

"A big, confident netminder out of greater Boston, McCool took home Goalie MVP honors after standing tall above his fellow keepers in the All-Star Game. He's able to get down to stymie low shots in spectacular fashion (including some huge 1-on-1 stops), which was impressive for a kid with such a big frame, and also loved to bait shooters and make them work by cutting down angles. McCool calmly threw his outlets on the mark and just seemed to be someone that defenders love playing in front of, helping himself considerably at Main Stage and proving why he's high up on a lot of recruiting boards."

I spoke with McCool on the phone on Tuesday, and he said that there were several aspects of Syracuse University that appealed to him. One of these was the academic support.

"They have a set plan for every kid once they get in. What they're going to put them through academically...what tutors they'll have, so I think that was something that definitely drew me in," McCool said.

McCool also said that he loved the immediate bond he had with the Syracuse Lacrosse team.

"I think they made it very apparent that once join the Syracuse lacrosse team...you're in it for life," McCool said. "A lot of coaches say we're a family when I mean that's like a real family and kind of, you keep those those relationships you make for life.

When asked about his biggest strength, McCool spoke a lot about his ability to remain calm, which as a goalie, can be a very difficult task.

"I mean I just like to have fun with it. A big thing to have as a goalie is a short memory and I think I never really get caught up," McCool said." Maybe I let a tough one in on a shot that I should've had, but I let it go and I'm right back ready to go for the next shot."

McCool thanks both his family and his travel coaches for their overwhelming support throughout the recruiting process.

"They [his coaches] took me under their wing and showed me just how far I could go and how much I could really do with lacrosse," McCool said. "I'm so thankful for everything they kind of taught me as both a player and a person."