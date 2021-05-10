Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Faces Georgetown in NCAA Tournament

Syracuse's 2021 season has not been what anyone would classify as ideal. Despite the 7-5 season and one of its highest profile players getting arrested recently, Syracuse is in the NCAA Tournament and two wins away from ending its Final Four drought. Syracuse will face Georgetown in the first round. That game will take place on Saturday May 15th at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.

Syracuse could face Virginia for a third time in the second round with a trip to the Final Four on the line if the Orange can get by the Hoyas.

The Orange has not been to a Final Four since 2013, its longest absence since the program's first in 1980. While the road is certainly not easy, it will only take two wins to get there.

The season began with high expectations. Syracuse was ranked #1 in the country in 2020 when the season cancelled due to the pandemic, and most of the players from that squad returned. The Orange jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Army in the season opener, but was dominated from that point on and fell by seven at home.

The rest of the year was up and down, with big wins over Virginia, a solid win over Vermont offset by blowout losses to North Carolina and Notre Dame (twice). Then, after the loss to North Carolina, what was later described as a domestic incident involving leading goal scorer Chase Scanlan occurred. Scanlan was suspended, reinstated, eventually arrested and charged with criminal mischief before being suspended again.

With all of that going on, Syracuse was still able to win at Virginia and knock off Robert Morris at home.