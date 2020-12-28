Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Season Preview: Part 1

Ladies and Gents, get ready because we are about to enter what is truly the most wonderful time of the year—the start of the college lacrosse season. In preparation for that, I've decided to write a series of articles that, once completed and compiled together, will constitute as my season preview for Syracuse Men's Lacrosse. I always like to take a look back, before looking forward.

The Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team ended last year with a 5-0 record, ranking #1 in all of the polls when the 2020 season shut down. There was a general consensus among lacrosse fans and players alike that the Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team had a legitimate shot at winning the national title. Some might have even called them the favorite. But alas, we will never know what would've happened.

What we do know, though, is this: the team found a way to find a win over all five teams that they did play last season. Let's take a look at how it all went down.

Their first two games were against teams close to home, Colgate followed by Binghamton. Neither opponent was able to come within 5 goals of the Orange.

Syracuse then went up against #7 ranked Army in what was destined to be the closest game of the season. Cuse trailed Army until there were less than six minutes in the game, but with the help of Jamie Trimboli sparking Syracuse's offense and Drake Porter holding down the fort in goal (with a career-high 18 saves), the Orange were able to find a win, 9-7. With this win, the Orange moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

The team then went on to take down Hobart 21-13 and Hopkins 15-9, which concluded the end of what may end up being the shortest season in NCAA College Lacrosse history. The remaining 7 regular season games were canceled and the Orange had to say goodbye to a chance of winning the national title they set out for.

That is, until now.

The one good thing that came from the 2020 season was that the NCAA granted college lacrosse players another year of eligibility. Luckily for us Syracuse Men's Lacrosse fans, five seniors and one red shirt senior decided to use that extra year. The next article in the series will be dedicated to taking a look at those players who decided to put their lives on hold for one last shot at chasing a championship. Stay tuned.

