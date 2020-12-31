Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Season Preview: Part 2

A huge benefit for the Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team this year is that they have several of their seniors returning. Not only is this awesome because of the talent in that class of guys, but also because of the chemistry that this Cuse team will continue to have when they return to the field with many of the same players from the 2020 season. Who decided to stay for one last go around? Take a look.

Peter Dearth, #9, R-SR, SSDM, 6'3", 214 LBS

An Inside Lacrosse Second Team All-American in 2020, Dearth is one of the deadliest defensive midfielder's in the nation. Midway through his sophomore year, he switched from being a primarily offensive midfielder to a SSDM and he hasn't looked back since. In 2020, scored two goals, caused a turnover, and collected 11 ground balls. Even more importantly than his statistics, he was elected a captain in his junior year and has remained one since. A player that can be counted on to lead to team to victory through his leadership alone.

Jamie Trimboli, #12, R-SR, M, 5'10", 188 LBS

Trimboli started the final 10 games of 2017 and every game since then. Named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List in 2020. He is only one point away from reaching 100 career points. In this decade, only two Orange midfielders have more points (JoJo Morasco- 155; Sergio Salcido- 107). He'll have the chance this year to surpass both of them. With 75 career goals and 24 career assists, he is a scoring threat first and an assisting threat second. Trimboli is a crucial component to the deadly Syracuse midfield line that is made up by himself, along with star teammates Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic. The group scored nearly 11 points per game in 2020.

Drake Porter, #33 R-SR, G, 5'11", 183 LBS

Was named the 2021 US Lacrosse Magazine Preseason Goalie of the Year. Need I say more? Porter was the starting goalie for two seasons (2019 and 2020), and he led the ACC in save percentage both seasons. Simply put, Porter is the rock of this team. He's there whenever they need him and he doesn't crack under pressure. In Syracuse's third game of the 2020 season against Army, Syracuse trailed nearly the entire game. Porter made save after save (18, to be exact) until his team was able to get ahead. Bottom line if you're playing against Syracuse: place your shots well, and know it still may not go in.

Stephen Rehfuss, #29, Red 5th, A, 6'0", 183 LBS



Rehfuss is a transfer from Holy Cross with an interesting journey to success. In his freshman year at Holy Cross, he did not play in a single game. He then transferred to Syracuse where he played in every single game of his Syracuse career. If there's one thing Rehfuss is known for, it's his ability to assist the ball. He has led the team in assists for three consecutive years and his selfless attitude is all the more reason why he is needed again on attack this year.

Danny Varello, #42, R-SR, FO, 5'10", 201 LBS

In 2020, Varello ranked 12th nationally with a faceoff win percentage of .631. This stat was second in the ACC, with teammate Jakob Phaup being the only player ahead of him. Combined with Phaup and Garlow, the faceoff unit finished the year fifth in the country. In 2020, Cuse was strong in every position. They will be again in 2021 with players like Varello returning.

Spencer Small, #25, R-SR, SSDM, 6'1", 204 LBS

Small has worked his way into the team's SSDM rotation and plans to stay there. He played in three games in 2020 and with another fall season under his belt, he'll be looking to make even more of an impact in 2021.