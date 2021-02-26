Orange Look to Bounce back against #3 Virginia

The Syracuse University Men’s Lacrosse team is not familiar with losses on opening day, but the Orange suffered a loss to Army last week and are looking to bounce back this Saturday. The opponent is not an easier one as the Orange welcome #3 ranked Virginia. The Orange and Cavaliers are no stranger to one another and maybe one of the best rivalries in college lacrosse.

Last week the Orange loss to Army was a combination of getting the kinks out in the first time playing against another opponent as well as just fundamental errors. Offensively the Orange attack was able to produce eleven goals but defensively they let up eighteen, and RS Junior Defenseman Brett Kennedy that was due to a combination of things.

“It was a lot of basic stuff; we were getting out hustled…a lot of lazy off-ball stuff,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy went on to say that the Orange have been working on what they must fix in practice and it's been high intensity as they are excited to get another chance against Virginia.

As for Virginia, they are technically defending National Champions from 2019 as last year did not have a College Lacrosse postseason, but when it’s Syracuse vs. Virginia all the accolades go out the window. The Orange and Cavaliers are an even 18-18 versus one another and both have scored 466 goals against each other. The Orange dropped the last meeting to Virginia the last time they played in 2019 but before then it had not been since 2009. As for the players, they know what it means to go up against Virginia as it is always a special one to play in.

“Were pretty similar it should be a lot of fun on Saturday,” said Kennedy.

Midfielder Brendan Curry will be playing Virginia for the third time and is no stranger to the Cavaliers.

“Both teams are so deep, so explosive…it’s always a high scoring very fun game to be apart of,” Said Curry.

Game time is set for 6 PM this Saturday in the Dome.